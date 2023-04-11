ST. LOUIS — The city's top prosecutor doubled down Tuesday on a defense that she cannot be personally blamed for failures by her subordinates and argued a lawsuit seeking her removal should be dismissed.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner accused Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey for a second time of waging a politically motivated campaign to oust her after he filed suit in February. She argued Bailey didn't allege she committed "intentional corrupt acts" that could trigger her removal.

Gardner denied that she or her staff committed any misconduct and said she is "proud of her hardworking staff and the work they do for the people of Missouri."

Still, in response to multiple examples cited in Bailey's petition, she blamed decisions by assistant circuit attorneys or other subordinates for any potential problems.

"Not a single one of the actions alleged is ascribed to Ms. Gardner, herself, personally," the motion states. "All that is alleged are possible mistakes by subordinates and otherwise ordinary prosecutorial conduct."

Gardner has faced criticism for years over dysfunction and understaffing in her office, but all of the complaints came to a head in February when a 17-year-old volleyball player from Tennessee was caught in a serious crash downtown that resulted in both her legs being amputated. Police blamed the crash on a man who, it turned out, was a suspect in a pending robbery case, out of jail despite violating his bond dozens of times.

Bailey filed suit that same month to remove Gardner. Then, late last month, he added seven new claims and 100 pages to the effort, contending she had "lost the trust of the people" by failing to prosecute cases, refusing to review police use-of-force incidents and creating a "toxic work environment" where she yelled at and failed to train subordinates.

On Tuesday, Gardner's attorneys filed a response to the new petition and another motion for its dismissal, citing a list of previous removal attempts that failed because officials did not prove a "willful or fraudulent violation" of office.

"Ouster under (state law) is 'a drastic remedy,'" Gardner's attorneys wrote, "which always has been limited to the grossest cases of intentional corruption."

A hearing is set for April 18, when a judge will hear arguments about the petition, subpoenas and motions to dismiss.