ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner will host a public event Tuesday evening on criminal justice reform.
The event will feature an update from Gardner about “current challenges and opportunities” followed by a roundtable with “local leaders and stakeholders” discussing efforts to stop violent crime, keep people from becoming involved in the legal system and reduce harm to victims and the community, according to an event announcement.
Among the planned speakers are religious leaders, mental health advocates and Gardner herself.
The event will be 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at West Side Missionary Baptist Church, 4675 Page Boulevard. It is open to the public, but there is no planned question portion for media or attendees.