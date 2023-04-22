ST. LOUIS — More than 20 people on Saturday applied to work for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's office during a job fair held by her office.

Applicants were vying for non-attorney roles such as investigators, clerks and victim services positions.

Gardner’s office has struggled for years to hire and retain attorneys, employing now about half the number of prosecutors as when she took office. The embattled prosecutor has for years faced criticism over dysfunction and understaffing in her office, and that criticism came to a head in February when Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey sued to remove her from office.

Staffing levels for non-attorney positions in Gardner's office have not been as widely documented as attorney positions, but a former prosecutor noted in her resignation letter earlier this month that the office has struggled with hiring and retaining support staff too.

"These vindictive attacks ... didn't just start. I would say it's a crescendo of efforts to force her out office or to put the office in such a space where people would leave because of the negative connotations that are associated with what we have been doing and the misreporting and misinformation about the office," Khatib Waheed, director of community engagement and strategic partnerships for Gardner's office, told the Post-Dispatch on Saturday.

Waheed oversaw the job fair on the first floor of the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis and said no applicants had asked about the pending litigation against the office. But Waheed said he believes "without a doubt" the office's staffing shortages can be largely attributed to the criticism Gardner has faced during her six years in office.

He also noted the post-COVID labor market in general has created staffing challenges for everyone, from St. Louis police to Amazon.

"So we are not the only agency or company in the country experiencing this," Waheed said. "Let me put it like this: We are not going to lay down to the challenges in the labor market or the relentless vindictive political attacks on our office."

Lisa Davis, of St. Louis, recently lost her job and attended Saturday's job fair. She told the Post-Dispatch residents voted for Gardner and she believes they need her to stay in office.

"We want her to stay here and do her job," she said, noting her son has been incarcerated for 10 years, an his case is being reviewed by the Conviction Integrity Unit, a unit established by Gardner to revisit guilty verdicts to determine if mistakes were made. Gardner established the unit after receiving a federal grant in conjunction with the Midwest Innocence Project.

Davis said she wants to work with victims so she can make their voices heard and advocate for them, ensuring the truth comes out and justice is served correctly.

"There's a lot going on in St. Louis, and I just want to help out the community," she said.

Another attendee, Arnita Norman, said she was ready to put her criminal justice degree to use after years as a housekeeping manager. She said Bailey's lawsuit didn't factor into her decision to apply on Saturday.

"I am just trying to get in my field for what I went to school for," she said.

Another applicant told the Post-Dispatch he's been busy studying to take the bar exam and wasn't aware of the criticism faced by the circuit attorney's office.

"We really want people, whether they are attorneys or support staff, who care about people, who are willing to do the just and right things in spite of any political pressure or adverse circumstances," Waheed said.