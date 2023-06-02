ST. LOUIS — New St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore added two more former city prosecutors to his leadership team on Thursday.

Steven Capizzi, a former city prosecutor, will serve as the office's Chief Warrant Officer. Terry O'Toole, who worked with Gore in private practice and as a prosecutor in the 1970s, was hired as a senior adviser.

"My priority is rebuilding this office with prosecutors at the top of their field," Gore said in a news release.

Capizzi worked at the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office for 15 years. He prosecuted more than 1,000 cases during his time there, according to a news release.

He graduated in 2003 from St. Louis University's law school and served as the director of the St. Louis Board of election commissioners. In 2019, he was one of three finalists for an associate judgeship in the city.

"It is very important to me that an office I hold so dear is successful," Capizzi said in a statement. "I am excited about the opportunity to come back and assist in returning the office to a respectful and fair cornerstone in the community."

O'Toole worked with Gore at the private Dowd Benett firm for years, but he had "deep roots" in the Circuit Attorney's Office, according to a news release. From 1976-1978, he was first assistant to the city's top prosecutor.

"These hires go a long way to sending a signal that the circuit attorney's office is prepared to aggressively prosecute those who commit violent crime," Gore said.

Teer and O'Toole have already started their work. Carl and Capizzi are set to join the office in mid-June, according to a news release.