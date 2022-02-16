St. Louis Circuit Court publishes pretrial detention data

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Circuit Court has begun publishing online monthly reports of data on criminal cases pending in the city, officials said Wednesday.

The pretrial reports include details on the number and types of charges that are filed monthly in St. Louis Circuit Court and provide data on defendants afforded bail or jailed without it as they await trial.

“With these reports, the court is demonstrating in the aggregate a level of transparency around the types of decisions judges are required to make and the rules and statutes they’re required to follow,” Jacob Long, a court spokesman said in a news release.

The monthly reports are being posted to the St. Louis Circuit Court's website.

In 2019, the court began implementing policies to comply with new statewide pretrial detention rules limiting how long someone can be detained and requiring judges to balance safety with someone's ability to pay and return to court.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.