 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis Circuit Court publishes pretrial detention data

Mel Carnahan Courthouse

A statue with the scales of justice at the Mel Carnahan Criminal Courthouse in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, June 1, 2016. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Circuit Court has begun publishing online monthly reports of data on criminal cases pending in the city, officials said Wednesday.

The pretrial reports include details on the number and types of charges that are filed monthly in St. Louis Circuit Court and provide data on defendants afforded bail or jailed without it as they await trial.

“With these reports, the court is demonstrating in the aggregate a level of transparency around the types of decisions judges are required to make and the rules and statutes they’re required to follow,” Jacob Long, a court spokesman said in a news release.

The monthly reports are being posted to the St. Louis Circuit Court's website.

In 2019, the court began implementing policies to comply with new statewide pretrial detention rules limiting how long someone can be detained and requiring judges to balance safety with someone's ability to pay and return to court.

People are also reading…

Download PDF Read the January report
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News