 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis Circuit Court to close Wednesday for looming snowstorm

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Circuit Court will be take a snow day Wednesday because of the coming winter storm.

Jacob Long, a court spokesman, said in an email that the circuit would close for regular business Wednesday and that scheduled detention hearings would be held virtually via WebEx.

Long said the court could close again Thursday depending on the severity of the coming storm.

Meteorologists have predicted between 6 and 9 inches of snow in the St. Louis region Tuesday night into Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News