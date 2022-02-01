St. Louis Circuit Court to close Wednesday for looming snowstorm

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Circuit Court will be take a snow day Wednesday because of the coming winter storm.

Jacob Long, a court spokesman, said in an email that the circuit would close for regular business Wednesday and that scheduled detention hearings would be held virtually via WebEx.

Long said the court could close again Thursday depending on the severity of the coming storm.

Meteorologists have predicted between 6 and 9 inches of snow in the St. Louis region Tuesday night into Thursday.

