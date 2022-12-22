St. Louis Circuit Court to modify bail proceedings

ST. LOUIS — The 22nd Judicial Circuit Court announced this week it will modify bail proceedings beginning January 3.

Two judges in two courtrooms will begin permanently presiding over defendants' initial bail hearings. Currently only one judge rules over the hearings, and judges work in rotation in that role.

The 2019 Money Bail Reform Act requires an initial hearing within 48 hours of an arrest to determine if a person is a flight risk, a threat to public safety and their ability to pay their bail. If a judge denies a defendant’s bond, they have another hearing within seven days to further assess.

The Circuit Court also announced in a news release Wednesday it will suspend video conferencing for hearings, opting instead for in-person hearings. Defendants will have about an hour before the hearing to meet with their lawyer, according to the release.

CourtWatch STL, a program that enlists volunteers to watch over bail hearings, praised the new measures. The program, which works under social justice nonprofit Freedom Community Center, released an analysis in October. Their volunteers reported that public defenders often have almost no time to meet with a defendant about their case, and hearings would last less than 10 minutes.

“Less judges in rotation means more consistency,” said the nonprofit’s founder, Mike Milton. “These are all small changes that lead to someone having a fair determination at their bond hearing. We still have much more to go.”

The two judges who will rule over the bail hearings are Associate Circuit Judges Lynne Perkins and Rochelle Woodiest.