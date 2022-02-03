St. Louis Circuit Court to reopen Friday

ST. LOUIS — After two snow days, the St. Louis Circuit Court will reopen starting at 10 a.m. Friday, a spokesman said.

The circuit closed for regular business Wednesday and Thursday because of the storm that has brought several inches of snow to the St. Louis region.

St. Louis County Circuit Court and some federal courthouses in the region also shut down because of the storm. The federal courthouses in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau will be holding hearings remotely Friday.

There was no immediate notice Thursday of plans to reopen St. Louis County Circuit Court.

