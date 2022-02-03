 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis city, county circuit courts to reopen on Friday

Updated Thursday night with reopening plans for the county circuit court.

ST. LOUIS — After two snow days, the St. Louis County and city circuit courts will reopen starting at 10 a.m. Friday, a spokesman said.

Both circuits closed for regular business Wednesday and Thursday because of the storm that has brought several inches of snow to the St. Louis region.

Some federal courthouses in the region also shut down because of the storm. The federal courthouses in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau will be holding hearings remotely Friday.

