St. Louis city, county circuit courts to reopen on Friday

Updated Thursday night with reopening plans for the county circuit court.

ST. LOUIS — After two snow days, the St. Louis County and city circuit courts will reopen starting at 10 a.m. Friday, a spokesman said.

Both circuits closed for regular business Wednesday and Thursday because of the storm that has brought several inches of snow to the St. Louis region.

Some federal courthouses in the region also shut down because of the storm. The federal courthouses in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau will be holding hearings remotely Friday.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.