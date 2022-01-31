St. Louis city hall evacuated after bomb threat, police give all clear

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City Hall was evacuated Monday morning after an unfounded bomb threat, police said.
City workers were evacuated outside the building at 1200 Market Street about 11:30 a.m., according to mayoral spokesman Nick Dunne.
Bomb sniffing-dogs and law enforcement officers searched the building Monday and determined before 1 p.m. that the threat was not credible and no explosives were found.
Katie Kull of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Erin Heffernan
Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today