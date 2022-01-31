 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis city hall evacuated after bomb threat, police give all clear

St. Louis City Hall bomb threat

A police officer and K-9 police dog from St. Louis Lambert International Airport head towards St. Louis City Hall in downtown St. Louis on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. St. Louis City Hall was evacuated Monday morning after reports of a bomb threat, according to city officials. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City Hall was evacuated Monday morning after an unfounded bomb threat, police said. 

City workers were evacuated outside the building at 1200 Market Street about 11:30 a.m., according to mayoral spokesman Nick Dunne. 

Bomb sniffing-dogs and law enforcement officers searched the building Monday and determined before 1 p.m. that the threat was not credible and no explosives were found. 

Katie Kull of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report. 

