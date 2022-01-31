St. Louis city hall evacuated after reports of bomb threat

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City Hall was evacuated Monday morning after reports of a bomb threat, according to city officials.
City workers were evacuated outside the building at 1200 Market Street about 11:30 a.m., according to mayoral spokesman Nick Dunne.
Police confirmed they got a call to investigate at City Hall but did not immediately have any more information.
Authorities had at least seven bomb-sniffing dogs searching the building around noon Monday.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
