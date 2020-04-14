St. Louis city worker killed in tractor accident near Carondelet Park

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis city worker was killed in a tractor accident Tuesday afternoon near Carondelet Park, according to police.

Police were called about 2:50 p.m. to the 3800 block of Holly Hills Boulevard where a tractor had rolled onto a person. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the person killed was a city worker, but did not give any other details about the death or the person's job description Tuesday afternoon.

St. Louis police are investigating the cause of the death.

