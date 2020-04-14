You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis city worker killed in tractor accident near Carondelet Park
St. Louis city worker killed in tractor accident near Carondelet Park

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis city worker was killed in a tractor accident Tuesday afternoon near Carondelet Park, according to police. 

Police were called about 2:50 p.m. to the 3800 block of Holly Hills Boulevard where a tractor had rolled onto a person. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said the person killed was a city worker, but did not give any other details about the death or the person's job description Tuesday afternoon. 

St. Louis police are investigating the cause of the death. 

