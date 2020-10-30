St. Louis Community College at Forest Park locked down after reports of suspicious person

ST. LOUIS — The campus of St. Louis Community College at Forest Park was locked down Friday following reports that a man with a holster and a bulletproof vest had been spotted in a building.

A campus alert warning of an "armed intruder" went out via email at 11:43 a.m., said Nez Savala, the college's communications manager. Those on campus were advised to "secure yourself behind locked doors, turn off lights, stay out of sight and silence your phone."

The campus was deemed safe about 30 minutes later. Savala said there were 200 to 300 students and employees on campus at the time, and there were no reports of injuries.

The alert was triggered when someone was spotted with tactical boots, what appeared to be a bulletproof vest and a holster in the Center for Nursing and Health Sciences building on Oakland Avenue, Savala said. She said the person was seen on surveillance camera and also by someone in the building.

Campus police searched for the man but did not find him. Police at other campuses were called in to "observe and just to be on alert,” Savala said.

