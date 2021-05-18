 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis cop indicted, accused of falsifying side job timesheets
0 comments

St. Louis cop indicted, accused of falsifying side job timesheets

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer has been indicted on mail fraud charges and accused of falsifying time sheets for a private security company.

The May 12 indictment was unsealed Tuesday, the day Brad Stephens appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to the three charges.

Stephens was working for City Wide Security under a contract with the Tower Grove South Concerned Citizen Special Business District, the indictment says. City Wide employees had a GPS-enabled vehicle and a a daily logbook they were supposed to use to record patrols and anything that occurred during their shifts.

Stephens began working for City Wide in 2015 and was fired in August of 2019, the indictment says.

The indictment says that from roughly Jan. 1, 2018 through that time, Stephens falsely claimed to work a total of 169 days, for which he was paid $24,750.

His lawyer, Jonathan Bruntrager, declined comment.

A police spokesman said in an email that Stephens was hired in 2014 and is still employed but declined to comment on "pending litigation."

Erin Heffernan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Coyote is no match for brave house cat

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Brad Stephens indictment

Brad Stephens indictment

An indictment accuses St. Louis police Officer Brad Stephens of falsifying time sheets for a side security job.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports