ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer filed a discrimination lawsuit against the city, a supervisor and Chief John Hayden Tuesday, alleging that officials protected the founder of a popular local dog rescue organization and discriminated against the officer because he was not part of the “Lesbian Mafia.”
The suit says when Louis Naes, an officer since 2003, was assigned to the problem properties unit and animal abuse task force in 2012, supervisors blocked any investigation of a series of allegations against Stray Rescue of St. Louis founder Randy Grim. Grim was part of the task force.
Grim has previously denied those allegations to the Post-Dispatch.
After the Post-Dispatch made a Sunshine Law request for Stray Rescue records, a commander ordered Naes and his partner to exonerate Grim in one of the accusations, although they had conducted no investigation, the suit claims.
The suit also says Grim made racist and inappropriate comments.
Grim could not be immediately reached for comment, nor could Stray Rescue Executive Director Cassady Caldwell.
The suit goes on to say that Naes’ former supervisor, Major Angela Coonce, was associated with a group of female employees in the department known as the “Lesbian Mafia,” and promoted or advanced those women over people who were not female or gay. Naes was replaced by one of the mafia members in 2018, the suit claims, and was not allowed to continue to work on a dogfighting investigation with the Missouri Highway Patrol.
After Naes complained, an employee misconduct report was issued in an attempt to silence him, the suit says. He was also removed as a detective, costing him overtime money, the suit says.
The suit seeks unspecified damages for gender discrimination, for violating Naes’ right to equal protection and for failing to supervise and discipline command staff. It says supervisors, including Coonce, are not disciplined when they engage in discriminatory promotional practices, even practices that result in millions of dollars in court awards, settlements or other costs.
A police spokesman said the department would not discuss pending litigation.
Grim founded the nonprofit organization in 1998, his Stray Rescue biography says. Stray Rescue now has 60 employees, 300 foster parents and more than 1,000 volunteers that help facilitate the adoption of 3,000 animals per year, the website says.
In their 2017 tax documents, Stray Rescue reported receiving nearly $4.5 million in revenue, and expenses of about $100,000 more than that.
In August of 2017, the group took over operation of the city’s animal shelter. They were replaced in January 2019 in what one city official called an “amicable” split.
Grim founded another not-for-profit, Randy’s Rescue Ranch in O’Fallon, Illinois, in 2017 to care for a variety of animals.
Naes’ attorney, Lynette Petruska, also represents two former Stray rescue employees who sued in 2017, claiming racial discrimination. The lawsuits are pending and Stray rescue has denied those claims. Petruska also said she represented another employee whose case “did not end in litigation.”
A suit filed in 2016 by former executive director Stephanie Huth, claimed Grim discriminated against her. That case has been dismissed.