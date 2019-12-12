Subscribe for 99¢

ST. LOUIS  • A St. Louis police officer shot and wounded a suspected robber early Thursday in the Grove entertainment district after the man pointed a gun at the officer, Police Chief John Hayden said.

The 27-year-old man was hit once in his right knee and collapsed in the 4300 block of Manchester Avenue before 3 a.m. Thursday. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive. Police did not release his name.

The man did not fire his weapon, Hayden said.

Police had tried to confront the man in an alley because he matched the description of a man who tried to rob the White Castle restaurant, at 1002 Vandeventer Avenue, less than an hour earlier. Dispatchers broadcast to officers a description of the robber at 2:22 a.m.

The officer in a patrol car saw the man running east in an alley behind Simmons Bank, at 4301 Manchester Avenue, near Tower Grove Avenue. As the police car approached the man, he turned and pointed a weapon at police, Hayden said.

The officer stepped out of the patrol car and fired several shots at the man, Hayden said. The man collapsed but was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived. Police recovered a pistol, the chief added.

The alley is not far from South Newstead and Arco avenues, which is where police put out an "officer-in-need-of-aid" call after the officers spotted the suspect, Hayden said.

No officers were hurt.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The officer who shot the suspect is 36 years old and has been with the department about 3½ years. Hayden did not identify the officer.

Hayden said police "absolutely believe" the man they shot is the man who tried to rob the White Castle. "The suspect is one in the same," Hayden said. The chief didn't have specifics about what happened at White Castle, but he said no one was hurt in the restaurant.

Officer-involved shootings in the St. Louis area during 2019

These are the incidents of police officer shootings in the St. Louis area during 2019.

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.




Tags

View comments