St. Louis corrections chief resigns, Mayor Jones announces

ST. LOUIS — City Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass is resigning effective June 1, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced Wednesday morning.
Jones in a statement ripped "failed leadership" in running the city's jails. But her news release announcing Glass' departure said he was not asked to quit.
Glass could not immediately be reached for comment.
This article will be updated
Jones and Bush were accompanied by leaders from across the region at the jails Saturday.
Officials must fix security concerns at the city's other jail, find additional cells elsewhere and address other issues prior to workhouse's closure.
A spokesman for Mayor Tishaura Jones said the idea to house some of the inmates in the county jail was one option among several.