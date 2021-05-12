 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis corrections chief resigns, Mayor Jones announces
0 comments
alert

St. Louis corrections chief resigns, Mayor Jones announces

{{featured_button_text}}
Task force created following jail disruption

Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass speaks during a press conference at the City Justice Center in St. Louis on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

ST. LOUIS  — City Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass is resigning effective June 1, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced Wednesday morning.

Jones in a statement ripped "failed leadership" in running the city's jails. But her news release announcing Glass' departure said he was not asked to quit.

Glass could not immediately be reached for comment.

This article will be updated

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories May 12, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports