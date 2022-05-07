St. Louis corrections officer charged with supplying inmate with fentanyl

ST. LOUIS — A city corrections officer and an inmate were charged Friday with delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a jail and drug trafficking, court records show.

Corrections Officer Joeisha Cofer was arrested Thursday. Court records indicate she is in custody without bail until a detention hearing Monday.

In a police interview, Cofer admitted to twice delivering drugs to inmate Anthony Chatman, police said. Chatman, 31, is housed at the City Justice Center annex, commonly referred to as the workhouse.

A police probable cause statement said that Cofer had been texting with Chatman, who was not supposed to have a phone.

Police also said they have surveillance footage from Oct. 23 that shows Cofer interacting with someone in a car in the jail's parking lot and then walking to Chatman's cell.

The inmate's cell was searched Nov. 18 after two nonfatal fentanyl overdoses at the facility. Police said they found 33 pills that were later confirmed to be fentanyl.

Chatman has been charged along with Cofer with delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a jail and drug trafficking.

He was arrested in May 2021 on charges that he shot two women sitting in a car with three children at the Shell Gas Station at 2800 North Florissant Avenue. The three children were unharmed and one woman had a minor injury to her nose. The other woman suffered a gunshot to her torso.

In that case, he was charged with multiple counts including first-degree assault, armed criminal action and possessing a firearm.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.