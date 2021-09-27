 Skip to main content
St. Louis County business owner gets 18 months, must pay $300k in tax case
St. Louis County business owner gets 18 months, must pay $300k in tax case

ST. LOUIS — The owner of a St. Louis County mass mailing business who failed to report hundreds of thousands of dollars in income was sentenced Monday to 18 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $304,296 restitution, prosecutors said.

Ramsey G. Windsor of St. Charles owned STM LLC, a company that produced mass mailers, prosecutors said. In 2013 and 2014, Windsor deposited large sums of business income into his personal account, prosecutors said. Windsor did not report the income on his tax returns, they said.

Windsor was found guilty by a jury in U.S. District Court in May of two counts of filing false or fraudulent tax returns.

