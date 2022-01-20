St. Louis County business owner gets 8 months for failing to pay taxes

ST. LOUIS — A business owner from St. Louis County who failed to pay both employment taxes and his personal income taxes was sentenced Wednesday in federal court here to eight months in prison, officials said Thursday.

Richard Rief was also ordered to repay $629,602, officials said. Rief owned Med-Plus Staffing LLC, a healthcare staffing business, and Rief Healthcare, a hospice care business, at the time, his plea agreement says, but both businesses closed in 2018.

Rief did not pay employment taxes for multiple quarterly periods between 2014 and 2018, his plea says, including $80,000 for the first quarter of 2015.

He also failed to pay his 2015 personal income tax of $100,117, the plea says.

Rief did make loan payments for a 50-foot boat, a car and for a hangar for his airplane during that time, the plea says.

Rief pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in October to one count of willful failure to collect or pay tax. His lawyer declined to comment on the sentencing.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.