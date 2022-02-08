St. Louis County businessman admits dodging taxes

ST. LOUIS — The owner of a painting company in St. Louis County on Tuesday admitted filing false tax returns, under-reporting his income and failing to pay more than $200,000 in tax.

Mark Pirozzi, owner of Pirozzi Painting LLC, admitted concealing income from the IRS by depositing only portions of his business income in his business checking account, his plea agreement says.

Pirozzi falsely reported taxable business income of $3,648 in 2015, $35,102 in 2016 and $44,572 in 2017. But after learning of federal criminal investigation by the IRS, he amended his returns, reporting more than $200,000 in additional income for each of the years. The false tax returns meant a total tax loss of $229,241 to the government.

Pirozzi waived his right to indictment Tuesday and pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to making a false declaration under penalty of perjury.

He has already paid back $200,000 of the back taxes, and will ask for probation at his May 18 sentencing hearing, his plea agreement says.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.