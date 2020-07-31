St. Louis County carjacking earns Jennings man 10 years in prison

ST. LOUIS — A Jennings man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison for a 2018 carjacking.

Deante Boyd, 22, pleaded guilty in February to charges of carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. He admitted stealing at gunpoint a Ford Escape from a woman on July 18, 2018. She was dropping her brother off at the Villa Roma Apartments on Via Veneto Drive in unincorporated south St. Louis County at the time, his plea says.

Defense lawyer Stephen Williams said during the sentencing hearing, held via Zoom, that Boyd's mother was killed when he was 2 and his father was absent from his life. Boyd then lived with his grandmother before entering foster care, he said. He also battled substance abuse and mental illness, Williams said.

Boyd has also already been in jail for two years, he said.

Both sides in the case recommended the 10-year sentence.

"This is a serious offense and we're seeing it all too often," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Roy said.

A co-defendant, Darnell Westmoreland, is scheduled to plead guilty and receive his sentence on Oct. 22.

Jacobi Crawford pleaded guilty July 20 to a charge of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence in the same incident and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 26. He admitted in his plea agreement that he was one of four men, including Boyd, who robbed the woman and her brother and took the Escape. Both sides have agreed to recommend seven years in prison.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.