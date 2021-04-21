 Skip to main content
St. Louis County carjacking suspect arrested after chase in Georgia
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Florissant man accused of shooting another man multiple times before stealing his car has been arrested after a chase in Georgia, police said Wednesday.

Charging documents filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court on Wednesday say that Josiah Isiah Harwell, 19, shot the owner of a Dodge Charger in the 2700 block of Dunn Road, in unincorporated St. Louis County, on Saturday before stealing the car.

The shooting was captured on video, police said.

On Tuesday evening, Atlanta police learned that the Charger was located at a shopping mall in their city.

The driver fled when officers approached, police said, and the car was spotted by the Georgia State Patrol on Interstate 75 northwest of the city. Two people ran from the car but were caught, Atlanta police said, including Harwell, who now faces drug charges in Georgia.

The other man, James Williams, 20, of Florissant, was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, fleeing, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and traffic violations. 

The Charger's owner was in critical condition after the shooting and is still in the hospital, St. Louis police said.

