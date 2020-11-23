St. Louis County child, 5, fatally beaten while mother away giving birth, authorities say

Jamarion's mother, Aunyae, was hospitalized last Tuesday after she went into labor with her third child. Jamarion and her 7-year-old daughter were left in the care of her boyfriend in the family's small apartment in North County.

Jamarion was brought to the hospital the next morning and died of his injuries.

"We feel for Aunyae at this incredibly difficult time where she has to bring a baby home from the hospital, while planning her son’s funeral and also trying to care for (the sister) who was in the apartment when this horrible act occurred — all with extremely limited resources," the association said.

Yoshuah Dallas, 24, was charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. An autopsy determined that Jamarion died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen resulting in a lacerated liver and a broken rib, authorities said. The charge is a felony, punishable by up to life in prison.

Court records list no attorney for Dallas.

Dallas and the boy lived in the 1700 block of Chiquita Terrace in unincorporated north St. Louis County. The association said Dallas was the mother's boyfriend.

Dallas admitted being Jamarion's caretaker in the hours before the child was brought to the hospital, authorities said.