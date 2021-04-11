St. Louis County Circuit Court to resume jury trials for criminal cases

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Circuit Court criminal jury trials will resume on Monday after being suspended for nearly a year during the coronavirus pandemic.

County officials said they waited until they'd seen a reduction in the "prevalence of COVID-19 cases among court employees, residents and employees of the jail and the juvenile detention center and the greater community."

With the help of an epidemiologist, court officials are taking measures to protect jurors, judges, court participants and staff from the potential spread of COVID-19. The court cannot mandate that anyone be vaccinated, but everyone who enters the courthouse will have their temperature taken and be required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Three courtrooms will be used for each trial — one for trial proceedings, a second room for spectators, families and media to observe the trial on a video feed and a third room for jury recesses and deliberations. Plastic barriers have been installed at the judge’s bench, attorney tables, and court reporter and bailiff stations. Jurors will be assigned numbered seats in the jury box and the area where spectators normally sit to ensure safe social distancing. Witness tables and microphones will be wiped down between each speaker.