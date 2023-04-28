ST. LOUIS COUNTY — County council members unanimously agreed this week to spend $1.6 million to hire more than two dozen new officers for the jail, after recently raising concerns about budget mismanagement.

Short staffing affects jail safety, and adding workers could affect the amount of overtime paid to jail staff, jail’s director said in making the funding request to the council.

The Post-Dispatch found that some jail employees have made more than half their base salary in overtime in recent years.

Since January, the jail has spent more than $750,000 on employee overtime, according to county payroll data. The top overtime-earning employee at the jail has been paid $21,000 in overtime so far this year. In total, the jail spent more than $4 million in overtime in 2021 and 2022.

Much of the overtime has been paid to the same group of jail lieutenants and sergeants since at least 2020, payroll records show.

”There is absolutely no fiscal responsibility in the jail,” one correctional officer told the Post-Dispatch on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

St. Louis County Council members Lisa Clancy, Mark Harder and Rita Days, who questioned and criticized Buzz Westfall Justice Center director Scott Anders about jail overtime pay at an April 20 meeting, did not return request for comment about their votes to allocate the $1.6 million. Anders told the Post-Dispatch that the reports that spurred their earlier criticism were incorrect.

Data from the jail’s website says 72 positions are currently vacant in the jail, but the jail’s director told the Post-Dispatch that 54 of those positions have not been funded. The jail’s current budget can support more than 200 officers.

A third-party audit of Buzz Westfall Justice Center released last summer recommended staff makeup not be as “top-heavy,” by reducing the large ratio of supervisor and manager positions to line workers. Staffing issues have also led to the 930-plus jail detainees being placed on lockdown longer, the audit corroborated.

Employees have agreed with Anders’ plea to the county council that short staffing poses safety risks. Last year, a jail supervisor disclosed to the Post-Dispatch that officers were forced to violate the jail’s policy that requires them to double up on their shifts because of staffing shortages. The day before Thanksgiving, a guard supervising 60 inmates alone was attacked by an inmate, before other inmates intervened.

”We honestly cannot afford to lose another worker,” the corrections officer said.

Staff shortages on the jail’s medical side have left nurses not being able to distribute vital medicine to pretrial detainees, a nurse previously told the Post-Dispatch. Meanwhile, the county spends millions to fill the gap in temporary staffing contracts for medical staff. Two inmates at the jail have died this year.

Staffing shortages might contribute to another source of increased costs: Lawsuits stemming from inmate deaths, which largely allege medical neglect, have cost the county at least $2.7 million since the beginning of 2021, according to Post-Dispatch coverage of settlements. Other suits are still pending.

Previously, the county council approved a $28 million annual budget for the jail, which could produce $3 million in revenue if the jail’s administration opts to renew a contract to house federal inmates. The jail has also allocated funds for educational classes and skill-based programs such as barber schools. Recently, the administration introduced a partnership it established with the county prosecutor’s office for mental health diversion services.