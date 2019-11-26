This story will be updated
CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council on Tuesday confirmed two appointees to the Police Board of Commissioners as part of a continuing shakeup in the wake of a nearly $20 million judgment against the county in a discrimination suit.
Both Dr. Laurie Punch, of Ferguson, and Thomasina Hassler, of Black Jack, were approved to join the commission. The council voted unanimously by voice vote to approve Hassler, an adjunct assistant professor of social science at Harris-Stowe State University and a scholar-in-residence at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Punch, an associate professor of surgery at Washington University, was approved in a 4-3 vote that split along party lines with the Democrat majority supporting Punch.
During a confirmation hearing earlier Tuesday, Punch faced questions from County Council members Ernie Trakas and Tim Fitch, a former chief of St. Louis County Police, about social media posts the St. Louis County Police Officers Association said show bias against police officers.
Punch said her social media posts were not biased and that they expressed concerns about structural changes that need to be made to policing.
“I think that the statements that I made were about the structure and systems in which people like me and police officers work,” Punch said. “I was not referring to any individual human beings. I was referring to the systems that do not move us toward equity and justice …. It’s describing the idea that health care and criminal justice cannot simply be politely modified but that, hey, need to be dismantled and reformed in a way that promote and centers on equity.”
Punch and Hassler were nominated by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page following the Oct. 25 jury verdict in favor of Sgt. Keith Wildhaber, who is gay. Wildhaber’s lawsuit alleged he was passed over for 23 promotions during Chief Jon Belmar’s administration because of discrimination.
The confirmation of Punch and Hassler means the majority of seats on the five-member board are held by women for the first time in its 64-year history.
The County Council on Nov. 6 unanimously confirmed William Ray Price Jr., a retired Missouri Supreme Court justice who also served on the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners, and Michelle Schwerin, a lawyer and CPA, to the board. Price is a Republican and Schwerin an independent. On Monday, the board elected Price as chairman and Schwerin vice chairman.
Democrat Mark Gaertner, whose term expired on Nov. 1, is the only holdover on the board. Page is interviewing candidates for his seat but isn’t expected to announce an appointee until January at the earliest.
Price and Schwerin replaced commissioners Laurie Westfall and the board’s former chairman, Roland Corvington, who resigned. Punch and Hassler replaced Art Johnson, who had been appointed by Steve Stenger, and the Rev. Lawrence Wooten, who had been appointed by Charlie Dooley.
The board of police commissioners has powers including hiring and firing the chief. Although Council member Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, has called for Belmar to resign, Page has said he wants Belmar to lead the department through a period of change.
Fitch asked both Punch and Hassler whether they were considering firing Belmar. Both said they would have no opinion on the subject until they were to join the full board, learn more about the police department and hear input from police and the community.
At Washington University, Punch focuses on resident education in gun violence management and prevention. In May, her work was featured in a TEDx talk, “How Bullets Go Deep.” She also runs Stop the Bleed STL, a nonprofit collaborative of health professionals working to reduce the impact of violence, trauma and injury in the area.
Hassler worked as a classroom teacher in St. Louis public schools and later as a high school counselor in Webster Groves School District. She then completed her doctorate in education with an emphasis in social justice at UMSL. She also serves as the director of social justice ministry at West Side Missionary Baptist Church and has worked as a trainer for Diversity Awareness Partnership.
Both Hassler and Punch are Democrats. They can take office 20 days from Tuesday after confirmation by the County Council.
Since its creation, only three women have served on the board: Patricia Rich, 1990-93, was the first, followed by Sheila Hoffmeister, 1993-2009, and Laurie Westfall, 2014-19.