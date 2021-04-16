St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas unharmed after gunfire strikes car on I-64

FRONTENAC — St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas said he was unharmed after what police described as a possible road rage shooting on Interstate 64.

Police received a call about a shooting and assault just after noon Friday near Spoede Road, where a driver fired two shots at Trakas' vehicle. Trakas was not hit, but the rear hatch of his vehicle was hit at least once, police say. Trakas was the only one in the vehicle.

Police say the suspect's vehicle is a small, dark gray SUV.

Trakas said in a tweet he was uninjured but would not discuss details pending an investigation by Frontenac police.

"Today reminded me that violence impacts everyone in our region," Trakas said. "I appreciate all those who reached out today to make sure I was not injured. I also want to thank the Frontenac PD, who will be investigating. Out of respect for that investigation, that's all I will say for now."

Trakas, 70, is a Republican representing the county's 6th District, which includes a broad swath of unincorporated south county. The Oakville attorney was reelected in November to a second four-year term representing the district.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page spoke to Trakas after the incident, he said in a tweet.