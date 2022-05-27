St. Louis County couple awarded $300k over 2016 police incident in their home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A federal judge this week ordered St. Louis County to pay $300,000 to a couple who sued after police barged into their home without a warrant in 2016.

The judgment, issued Thursday, means the county must pay Jon Luer and Andrea Steinebach for an incident at their home in unincorporated St. Louis County near Ballwin on July 10, 2016, according to a statement from the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri.

The couple were awakened about 3 a.m. that morning to find two armed officers in their hallway. Police had been searching the area for an intoxicated man who refused to pay his cab fare when they spotted an open side door to the Luer-Steinebach’s garage.

The officers took Luer’s stepson, who was also in the house, out to let the cab driver look at him, but left after deciding he was not the suspect.

Last year, a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Court of Appeals said the couple's lawsuit could proceed, calling the actions by county police “severe, warrantless intrusion into a home."

The St. Louis County Counselor's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

