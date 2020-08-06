St. Louis County couple charged in sexual abuse of teenage girl

ST. ANN — A St. Louis County couple is facing charges stemming from alleged sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl.

Terry Flacke, 36, of the 2200 block of Cottontail Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County, and Elizabeth Bono, 34, of the 4300 block of St. Leo Lane in St. Ann, were charged Wednesday in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

Flacke was charged with child molestation, statutory rape or attempted statutory rape, and three counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy. Bono, his girlfriend, was charged with child endangerment.

Charges say Bono was responsible for the girl's care and custody, and that despite the teen informing Bono that Flacke was abusing her between May and July, Flacke continued to stay in the same home as the girl.

Bail for Flacke was set at $500,000 cash; he had no lawyer. Bail for Bono was set at $25,000 cash. Her lawyer could not be reached.

