BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS • A couple left their child home alone Saturday to rob a bank in Bellefontaine Neighbors, charges say.
Melissa Harrison, 40, and Ramon Alonzo Gregory Falls, 33, of the 9600 block of Bellefontaine Road, were charged Sunday with stealing or attempted stealing from a financial institution and child abuse.
The couple went to a U.S. Bank at 10067 Bellefontaine Road on Saturday, and Harrison entered the bank wearing sunglasses, a head covering and a surgical mask, charges said. She handed a teller a note demanding money and threatening the teller.
The teller put money and a tracking device in an envelope and gave it to Harrison, charges said. Harrison then left the bank and got into a car driven by Falls. Police caught up with the car and tried to stop it but it took off, and Falls at some point bailed out of the car and ran off with the money.
Police captured Falls, charges said. Officers also arrested Harrison, who stayed in the getaway car.
Investigators later found the couple's child at a home alone for more than six hours with no running water or food, court records said.
When found, the child was "covered in dirt, in soiled underwear, and extremely hungry," charges said.
Falls and Harrison were held on $200,000 bail.