St. Louis County courts open satellite office in St. Ann

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The St. Louis County Circuit Court on Friday announced the opening of a satellite office in St. Ann to provide remote court access to residents.

Officials said computer terminals linked to the main courthouse in downtown Clayton are open to the public on weekdays at the St. Louis County Government Center Northwest in St. Ann. The computers will also allow people to take part in court hearings remotely, including for rent disputes, small claims, some criminal and family court cases, weddings and hearings for orders of protection.

The court also will open an office at the same location beginning March 1 to serve domestic abuse claims.

“The coronavirus pandemic has created physical and operational challenges to the court’s ability to fulfill its mission of providing access to justice for all residents of St. Louis County,” Presiding Judge Michael Burton said in a news release.

Similar computer kiosks are already accessible at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Clayton.

