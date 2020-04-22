St. Louis County detectives search for gunman who killed man in Berkeley
St. Louis County detectives search for gunman who killed man in Berkeley

BERKELEY — A man has died after being shot about midnight Tuesday near Patterson and Witsell avenues in Berkeley.

The unidentified man was in his 20s. Police said he died at a hospital.

Berkeley police were called to the scene at 11:57 p.m. Tuesday. They asked detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department to handle the investigation.

2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.

Type of killing
Shooting
Unspecified Homicide
Police Shooting
Justified Homicide
Child Abuse
Vehicular Homicide
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating

