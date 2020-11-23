St. Louis County detectives shaken by death of 5-year-old blind boy raise money for funeral

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Jamarion Delancy was blind, developmentally disabled and needed braces to walk. Last week, the 5-year-old boy was beaten to death while his mother was away giving birth to her third child.

Detectives were so shaken by the crime that they've taken the unusual step to raise money for his funeral.

The St. Louis County Police Association has organized a fundraiser for the family of Jamarion Delancy. The mother's boyfriend is charged in the death and jailed in lieu of a quarter-million dollar bond.

Jamarion had special needs, was blind and had limited mobility requiring him to have braces on his legs. The boy "had no way to defend himself against the suspect's attack," the police association said.

The association represents nearly 1,000 men and women of the St. Louis County Police Department, including officers and civilians. It started a fundraiser through gofundme to raise money for the boy's funeral and to cover other expenses for the family.

The group has done fundraisers before -- but sparingly, said Joe Patterson, executive director of the police association. Patterson is a retired detective.

"This case was so egregious and sad," Patterson told the Post-Dispatch on Monday.