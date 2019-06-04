CLAYTON • St. Louis County Executive Sam Page wants the county to spend about $2.7 million for body cameras and in-car cameras for police.
Page told council members in a letter Monday that he plans to ask the County Council to approve the plan at the council's meeting on Tuesday.
The money would come from Proposition P, a tax hike approved by county voters in April 2017.
Page referenced Ferguson in his letter to the council.
"We must do everything we can to improve community and police relations in the St. Louis region," Page wrote. "The events that unfolded in Ferguson nearly five years ago revealed deep and divisive problems in our region."
Protests that followed the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson prompted many officials to tout body cameras as a way to reduce police use of force complaints and build trust.
St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar is on board with the plan. In February, Belmar said, in a letter to the council, that the cameras would "supply not only an increase in transparency but improve situational awareness and officer safety."
The St. Louis County Police Department has about 970 police officers. The money would pay for about 500 body cameras, said Doug Moore, communications director for the county executive. Everyone who responds to a 911 call would be wearing the cameras, which includes patrol officers and special operations, Moore said. Every car on patrol would have the dash cameras, he said.
Page's letter and Belmar's letter mention an expense of $2.75 million. But the ordinance says the amount is not to exceed $2.87 million. Moore said the number needed is $2.75 million, and payments for that would be spread among five years.
The money would pay for the body cameras, in-car cameras and "all related hardware, software and date storage" from Utility Associates Inc. The vendor was selected after an "extensive" process seeking bids, Page said.
Utility is based in Decatur, Ga. Kristen Jaynes, who works as a digital brand specialist for Utility, told the Post-Dispatch that the company has supplied cameras to more than 50 law enforcement agencies in the last 18 months.
Jaynes said Utility has worked with police departments including the Arlington, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colo.; and the DeKalb County, Ga., Police Department.
