ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man was charged Tuesday with child endangerment in the February fentanyl death of his 11-month-old daughter.
Demarco Washington, 32, of the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive in the Glasgow Village area was charged with a felony count of child endangerment in the Feb. 18 death of his daughter, Journey Washington.
Charges say witnesses found Journey unresponsive on a bed. She died later of what authorities said was fentanyl intoxication. Washington told a St. Louis County detective that on Feb. 18, he had lost a capsule of fentanyl in his daughter's bedroom.
Bail for Washington was set at $250,000 cash-only.
Demarco Washington has a 2012 assault conviction and prior arrests for murder, domestic assault and burglary, court records say.