St. Louis County father charged with child abuse after shaken infant suffers serious injury
St. Louis County father charged with child abuse after shaken infant suffers serious injury

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A father from north St. Louis County was charged with child abuse Wednesday after his 6-week-old son suffered "serious neurological injury" from being shaken, authorities said.

Dominic Garner was charged with child abuse after his 6-week-old son suffered "serious neurological injury" from being shaken, authorities said.

Dominic Garner, 29, is charged with felony child abuse. He was being held Thursday in lieu of $200,000 cash bond at the St. Louis County jail.

Garner lives in the 3100 block of Springtime Lane, in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

Police said in court records that Garner shook his infant son on April 23, causing the baby to suffer "serious neurological injury." Police said Garner confessed. Court records on Thursday morning did not list an attorney for Garner.

Sports