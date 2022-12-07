 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis County father sentenced for assaulting infant son

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A father from north St. Louis County was sentenced Monday for the assault of his 6-week-old son. 

Dominic Garner, 31, pleaded guilty Monday to felony second-degree assault. Circuit Judge Bruce Hilton suspended a five-year sentence, placing Garner on five years probation, plus about four months of "shock time" in prison. 

Should Garner violate probation, he will be sentenced to five years in prison. 

Dominic Garner

Dominic Garner was charged with child abuse after his 6-week-old son suffered "serious neurological injury" from being shaken, authorities said.

Police said in court records that Garner shook his infant son on April 23, 2020, causing the baby to suffer "serious neurological injury."

