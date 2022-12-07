St. Louis County father sentenced for assaulting infant son

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A father from north St. Louis County was sentenced Monday for the assault of his 6-week-old son.
Dominic Garner, 31, pleaded guilty Monday to felony second-degree assault. Circuit Judge Bruce Hilton suspended a five-year sentence, placing Garner on five years probation, plus about four months of "shock time" in prison.
Should Garner violate probation, he will be sentenced to five years in prison.
Police said in court records that Garner shook his infant son on April 23, 2020, causing the baby to suffer "serious neurological injury."