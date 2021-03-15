St. Louis County fentanyl dealer gets 23 years

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man convicted of selling a fatal dose of fentanyl to another man in 2018 was sentenced Monday to 23 years in prison.

Travis Broeker, then 36, was convicted by a jury in September of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. He faced a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison on one charge and life under the recommended sentencing guidelines on the other.

Prosecutors say Broeker sold six fentanyl capsules to the victim, Tyler Zoledziewski, for $70 in February of 2018. Zoledziewski overdosed at his home in the 2800 block of Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County. His roommate called 911 and Zoledziewski was revived and taken to the hospital, only to return from the hospital and overdose again, this time fatally.

An undercover detective posed as Zoledziewski’s friend and bought more fentanyl from Broeker, who delivered it via an intermediary, Pamela Barton, prosecutors said.