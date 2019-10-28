ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County grand jury has more than doubled the number of charges against a 19-year-old man accused of raping at least seven teen girls, some while unconscious.
According to court records, grand jurors on Oct. 16 indicted Dominic Salvatore Yocco, 19, on 19 counts: six counts of rape, seven counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of statutory rape, two counts of assault and two counts of child molestation.
Police said that Yocco used social media to communicate with his victims and ply them with alcohol. Court documents said the girls who accused Yocco of raping them were between the ages of 13 and 16. The alleged rapes were between Nov. 17, 2016, and July 3, 2018.
Yocco was originally charged in July with nine counts. He surrendered to police in September and remains in custody.
His lawyer could not be reached.
Yocco lived in the 1600 block of Celerity Drive in north St. Louis County.