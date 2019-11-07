CLAYTON — St. Louis County will pay up to $75,000 to lawyers from the Lewis Rice LLC law firm for a possible appeal of a nearly $20 million judgment against the county in a discrimination suit.
The County Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to approve the contract, which had been requested by County Executive Sam Page and County Counselor Beth Orwick.
A jury in St. Louis County on Oct. 25 ordered the county to pay Sgt. Keith Wildhaber nearly $20 million for discrimination and retaliation by the county police. Wildhaber said he was advised to “tone down his gayness,” passed up for promotion 23 times and transferred to a precinct far from his home in retaliation for filing an EEOC complaint.
In a letter to the council on Monday, Page said an emergency provision was required to make the contract take effect immediately “to allow the County to immediately formulate its post-trial strategy in a timely manner due to deadlines associated with post-trial motions and a possible appeal.”
Orwick said in a letter to Page on Monday that Lewis Rice attorneys would include Neal Perryman, Sarah Mullen and Jerina Phillips.