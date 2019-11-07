Subscribe for 99¢
St. Louis County police sergeant awarded almost $20 million

St. Louis County police Sgt. Keith Wildhaber leaves county court on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 after a jury awarded him almost $20 million in a discrimination case he filed against St. Louis County police. The jury agreed with Wildhaber who said he was repeatedly passed over for promotions in the department because he is gay. Wildhaber's lawyers Russ Riggan, left, and Sam Moore, behind, are also pictured. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

CLAYTON — St. Louis County will pay up to $75,000 to lawyers from the Lewis Rice LLC law firm for a possible appeal of a nearly $20 million judgment against the county in a discrimination suit.

The County Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to approve the contract, which had been requested by County Executive Sam Page and County Counselor Beth Orwick.

A jury in St. Louis County on Oct. 25 ordered the county to pay Sgt. Keith Wildhaber nearly $20 million for discrimination and retaliation by the county police. Wildhaber said he was advised to “tone down his gayness,” passed up for promotion 23 times and transferred to a precinct far from his home in retaliation for filing an EEOC complaint.

In a letter to the council on Monday, Page said an emergency provision was required to make the contract take effect immediately “to allow the County to immediately formulate its post-trial strategy in a timely manner due to deadlines associated with post-trial motions and a possible appeal.”

Orwick said in a letter to Page on Monday that Lewis Rice attorneys would include Neal Perryman, Sarah Mullen and Jerina Phillips.

