St. Louis County inmate who died Dec. 27 suffered a stroke, medical examiner says

CLAYTON — An inmate at the St. Louis County Justice Center who died on Dec. 27 had suffered a stroke caused by hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to a report from the medical examiner released on Tuesday.

Jo’von Mitchell, 31, had been gravely ill for two full days in the jail — unable to stand for head counts or meet a family member on Christmas Eve — before he was found unresponsive in a cell after 5 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to an internal report obtained by the Post-Dispatch.

His jailers and nurses believed he had a bad headache or a virus on the day before he was found unresponsive in his cell, according to the internal report obtained by the newspaper. But Mitchell's cellmate and other inmates said the jail did not act with urgency to treat a gravely ill man.

Even though the jail staffers seemed to understand by 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 25 that Mitchell was very sick, it took more than eight hours to transport him to the infirmary. It’s not clear what medical attention he received in the infirmary before a nurse found him unresponsive in a cell in the infirmary at 5 p.m. on Dec. 25. He died on Dec. 27. The medical examiner has not ruled on his cause of death.

