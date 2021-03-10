St. Louis County investigating $1 million in unbilled payments to jail

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The St. Louis County jail is investigating $1 million in expenses that should have been reimbursed to the jail system but went unbilled for months, according to county officials.

Justice Services Director Doug Burris revealed the investigation Friday at a meeting with the Justice Services Advisory Board, a citizen oversight panel. Burris said the jail is also investigating allegations that an employee used county money to buy products and services from an entity the employee was affiliated with, in violation of county rules.

Burris did not say publicly what led to the discovery, nor for what services the jail was owed payment. Jails can receive state and federal reimbursements for housing or servicing state and federal inmates, for example.

A jail accountant told KTVI (Channel 2) on Tuesday that she was unfairly being held responsible for the missing invoices. The employee, Kerah Braxton, said she became an accounting supervisor in August and was unaware of any missing invoices until jail supervisors alleged she was responsible and suspended her without pay.