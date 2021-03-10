St. Louis County investigating $1 million in unbilled payments to jail

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The St. Louis County jail is investigating $1 million in expenses that should have been reimbursed to the jail system but went unbilled for months, according to county officials.
Justice Services Director Doug Burris revealed the investigation Friday at a meeting with the Justice Services Advisory Board, a citizen oversight panel. Burris said the jail is also investigating allegations that an employee used county money to buy products and services from an entity the employee was affiliated with, in violation of county rules.
Burris did not say publicly what led to the discovery, nor for what services the jail was owed payment. Jails can receive state and federal reimbursements for housing or servicing state and federal inmates, for example.
A jail accountant told KTVI (Channel 2) on Tuesday that she was unfairly being held responsible for the missing invoices. The employee, Kerah Braxton, said she became an accounting supervisor in August and was unaware of any missing invoices until jail supervisors alleged she was responsible and suspended her without pay.
Braxton, who had worked at the jail for years before becoming an accounting supervisor, told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday that she had not been contacted by any law enforcement investigators.
"I stand by the statements that I made March 9th as aired by Fox 2 news," she said in a written statement. "I have not been contacted by any local or federal law enforcement agencies in this matter." She declined further comment.
Doug Moore, a spokesman for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, confirmed the missing invoices but released no more details, citing a pending investigation. The county will hire an accounting firm to review the jail's finances, Moore said.
"Director Burris suspected irregularities in invoices and he immediately began an investigation by having accounting staff from another department conduct a review," Moore said in a statement. "That review revealed at least $1 million of invoices that had not been issued. As a result, Director Burris immediately notified federal and local law enforcement and began appropriate personnel proceedings."
The financial investigation is the latest sign of trouble at the county jail since a series of five inmate deaths in 2019 prompted Page to revive the once-dormant Justice Services Advisory Board and conduct a national search for a new jail director.
The person hired for that job, Raul Banasco, lasted nine months before resigning in August amid misconduct allegations, prompting the Justice Services Advisory Board to push for an independent, extensive investigation of the jail.
Page agreed to the review but stalled the request in order to complete an internal survey of jail staff. The review, published Jan. 23, identified a range of complaints about Banasco’s tenure, including that he had used promotions and discipline policies to bully employees, was reluctant to hear feedback, and displayed “inappropriate behavior towards some employees.” Another group of employees alleged Banasco had faced obstruction from a cabal of employees resistant to change. Banasco has denied the misconduct allegations.
The day the internal survey was published, the jail advisory board renewed its call for an outside investigation. On Jan. 26, the County Council also voted unanimously to request an outside investigation of the jail.
Burris said Friday that the county is in the process of issuing a formal request for proposals to hire a contractor that can conduct the review.
In a letter to the County Council on Feb. 26, Burris said the review would examine jail financial operations as well as inmate deaths, workplace culture, allegations against Banasco and processes for handling internal complaints or allegations of misconduct.