St. Louis County jail director resigns after staff decries toxic workplace

CLAYTON — The director of the St. Louis County jail resigned Wednesday, a county spokesman said, a day after a group of 55 employees told the County Council that the staff was on the “verge of imploding” because of his bullying and intimidation.
Doug Moore, a spokesman for County Executive Sam Page, confirmed that director Raul Banasco had resigned on Wednesday.
“There will be a full investigation into the personnel issues that have been raised,” Moore said in a text late Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Page had credited Banasco with helping correct the jail’s direction, bolstering training and improving coordination between officers and medical workers, but said the county would take the allegations seriously.
Banasco, whom Page hired in November, did not respond to requests for comment.
The Rev. Phillip Duvall, chairman of the county’s jail advisory board, said in an interview Wednesday night that Banasco told him a lieutenant had accused him earlier this year of inappropriately touching him at the jail. Banasco promoted the lieutenant to captain, Duvall said.
In June, the captain was accused of using a stun gun on two inmates in restraints. Banasco took disciplinary action that led to the captain’s termination; the captain hired a lawyer. It was not clear what the county had done about the initial allegation involving inappropriate touching, Duvall said.
Reached on his cellphone late Wednesday, the former captain said he had no comment.
Duvall said Banasco told him that on Wednesday, after the letter from the employees was publicized, the attorney for the former captain contacted the county and asked what was going to happen to the touching allegation.
Duvall said Banasco told him that he’d been suspended Wednesday by Page’s operations director, Mike Chapman, pending an investigation.
But Banasco was already dealing with an unrelated personal situation involving family members in another state, Duvall said. “He wasn’t going to serve a suspension for something he felt he didn’t do. So he’s going to go home and take care of his family.”
The jail, reeling from inmate deaths, accusations of brutality by officers and questions about how contracts are awarded, is also likely to be the focus of the County Council’s second inquiry in a two-year period.
Fifty-five jail employees signed a letter read at Tuesday night’s County Council meeting, alleging that their staff of about 280 was “on the verge of imploding” because of a toxic culture fostered by Banasco.
Page hired Banasco in November after a national search to restore professionalism to a facility that had not had a permanent director since the retirement of Herbert Bernsen in early 2018.
Banasco’s deputy, Darby Howard, did not sign the letter, but many of the highest salaried and longest tenured officials under him did. Those figures included superintendents Kenneth Korpecki, Tena Johnson and Julia Murphy, each with more than 30 years in the department.
Several county officials also received an anonymous letter, purportedly written by a faction of jail staffers who support Banasco. That letter said Banasco has tried to reform a dysfunctional culture and faced resistance from employees loyal to previous regimes. The letter laid out allegations of misconduct dating back decades.
Mary Zabawa Taylor, another jail advisory board member, on Wednesday called for an independent investigation. She said the investigator should be appointed by the Circuit Court or some authority outside of county government. The advisory board is also likely to discuss the issue at its monthly meeting on Friday.
Page revived the board last year after it had been dormant for several years, and named Duvall as its chairman. From the start, Duvall, Taylor and other members have repeatedly decried a lack of transparency in county government that keeps essential information from reaching them. Page and County Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, have credited the board members for staying vigilant.
“It will be difficult to get to the truth of these allegations, some clearly contradicting others, without an external review,” Taylor wrote in an email to Duvall, Banasco, Page and Clancy. “As a Board member, I’m at a loss as to how to be most helpful and effective without knowing the truth.”
Clancy told her colleagues Tuesday the allegations were “weighing heavy” on her and the she wanted the council to gather more information through its Justice, Health and Welfare committee.
Banasco had been a former jail administrator at county jails in San Antonio and Fort Worth, Texas, and also worked in the Florida prison system. In 2016, the American Jail Association named him jail administrator of the year.
The signed letter asked officials to “understand that many of us have worked here 15, 20, 25 years or more and have worked under numerous leaders. ... Unfortunately, the current director has created a situation that we can no longer tolerate nor sit idle while he destroys and undermines the operations for his own pleasure because he can and because he has been allowed to do so.”
The employees alleged that Banasco has manipulated the hiring process and tampered with promotional lists, attempted to “bribe” underlings and buy loyalty using salary adjustments and “displays obvious favoritism.” And he has outbursts, fits of anger and tantrums while communicating in a “threatening and intimidating manner.”
The employees said they were prepared to show examples and proof of their claims and asked county leaders to “understand that Mr. Banasco is a real liability to our Department and to the County Executive.”
Updated 9 p.m.Jeremy Kohler • 314-340-8337 @jeremykohler on Twitter jkohler@post-dispatch.com
