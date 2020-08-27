St. Louis County jail director resigns after staff decries toxic workplace

Page revived the board last year after it had been dormant for several years, and named Duvall as its chairman. From the start, Duvall, Taylor and other members have repeatedly decried a lack of transparency in county government that keeps essential information from reaching them. Page and County Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, have credited the board members for staying vigilant.

“It will be difficult to get to the truth of these allegations, some clearly contradicting others, without an external review,” Taylor wrote in an email to Duvall, Banasco, Page and Clancy. “As a Board member, I’m at a loss as to how to be most helpful and effective without knowing the truth.”

Clancy told her colleagues Tuesday the allegations were “weighing heavy” on her and the she wanted the council to gather more information through its Justice, Health and Welfare committee.

Banasco had been a former jail administrator at county jails in San Antonio and Fort Worth, Texas, and also worked in the Florida prison system. In 2016, the American Jail Association named him jail administrator of the year.