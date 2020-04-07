St. Louis County jail employees tested positive for COVID-19

CLAYTON — Two employees at the St. Louis County Jail, including a corrections officer, tested positive late last month for the new coronavirus, the Post-Dispatch has learned.

The Justice Services and Corrections Medicine employees both have been isolated and are currently off the job while they recover.

A source told a reporter that jail administrators confirmed in recent meetings with some employees that an officer tested positive.

Officials at the jail previously have declined to acknowledge a positive case among employees at the jail.

A source said some employees became concerned when the officer stopped coming in to work in late March, during a time when all vacations had been canceled because of the pandemic.

Without any information from jail administrators, concern grew among some jail employees that the officer may have tested positive for the virus, the source said.