St. Louis County jail employees tested positive for COVID-19

CLAYTON — Two employees at the St. Louis County Jail, including a corrections officer, tested positive late last month for the new coronavirus, the Post-Dispatch has learned.
The Justice Services and Corrections Medicine employees both have been isolated and are currently off the job while they recover.
A source told a reporter that jail administrators confirmed in recent meetings with some employees that an officer tested positive.
Officials at the jail previously have declined to acknowledge a positive case among employees at the jail.
A source said some employees became concerned when the officer stopped coming in to work in late March, during a time when all vacations had been canceled because of the pandemic.
Without any information from jail administrators, concern grew among some jail employees that the officer may have tested positive for the virus, the source said.
The source said two top officials in the jail administration held meetings with groups of employees late last week to confirm that an officer had self-reported a positive test and had not been to work since then.
It was not known which specific employees were privy to a briefing.
The source who spoke with the Post-Dispatch said jail employees wanted to know more about their possible exposure, and felt they had a right to know which of their colleagues tested positive.
Some felt they had been denied the opportunity to take precautions at home after learning they had been around a positive employee.
In recent weeks, county officials have worked to decrease the inmate population at the jail in order to reduce the risk of potential exposure to COVID-19.
This story will be updated.
