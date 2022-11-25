St. Louis County jail guard attacked by inmate while supervising dozens alone

CLAYTON — An inmate assaulted a St. Louis County Jail officer who was supervising at least 65 maximum security inmates by herself Wednesday night, a violation of a jail safety policy created a year ago in direct response to inmate attacks on staff.

Officials have launched an internal investigation into why the officer was on duty alone, said St. Louis County Executive spokesman Doug Moore.

A jail supervisor, who did not want to be named because of fear of retaliation, said guards have not been doubling up as the policy requires since this spring, and blamed the assault partly on staff shortages.

“At least if there was another officer assigned to that housing unit, as there should have been, she would have had some immediate assistance,” the jail supervisor said. “If they didn’t have the proper staffing, then that unit should not have been open.”

On Wednesday around 8 p.m., the guard told the inmate, 31, to move to a different room because he was horse-playing and talking loudly, according to Moore. The man initially complied, then came back into the room yelling, pushed the guard and punched her three times in the face. Other inmates came to the guard's defense, and subdued the man until officers arrived.

A jail medic examined the guard but she refused to go to a hospital, Moore said.

The supervisor said the guard was left with a bloody nose and mouth, a swollen face and multiple bruises. She was able to trigger a distress alarm, which alerted other officers.

Jail records show the inmate was disciplined in September for fighting with another inmate, and has been in the jail since May for armed criminal action, robbery and weapons charges.

For those charges, the inmate was housed in a maximum security ward on the seventh floor, which is where the attack happened. The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the inmate because charges related to the Wednesday incident have not been filed.

Jail policy requires two officers on duty per housing unit, a policy triggered by a brutal inmate attack on a guard last November. Moore confirmed the jail's director, Scott Anders, is investigating why that policy was not being followed on Wednesday.

Data from a jail report released earlier this year show assaults on staff have decreased since 2020, when there were 66 incidents. Last year there were 51, and the jail is trending to have about 52 assaults by the end of this year.

Assaults include inmates spitting or throwing items at staff. The jail supervisor said there had not been an attack as severe as the Wednesday assault since last year.

The reason for the decline is unclear, according to the report. Anders has previously credited increased staff morale, in addition to changes for the jail's population, who are mostly pretrial detainees awaiting their next court date. Measures taken include giving inmates more time out of their cells and tablets to access court date information and personal photos.

"Our safety needs to be a priority too, not just theirs," the jail supervisor said.

Clayton police confirmed they are investigating the incident, and said charges for assault could come as early as next week.