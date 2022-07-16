St. Louis County jail inmate died Saturday morning, officials say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An inmate at the St. Louis County jail in downtown Clayton has died, a county spokesman said Saturday.

Donald Matthews, 59, was transported on Saturday morning to SSM Health St. Mary's hospital in Richmond Heights, where he was pronounced dead, county spokesman Doug Moore said.

Matthews was booked into the jail at 11:24 p.m. on Thursday for first-degree stalking and violation of an order of protection, Moore said. On Saturday morning, Matthews had breakfast in his cell and told jail officials he was fine during a routine check at 8:30.

At 8:40, jail personnel were doing a medical check on some inmates — Matthews had refused a drug screen when he was booked, so jail staff were watching him more closely, Moore said — and they found him on the floor of his cell. Officers spoke with Matthews and helped him get back into bed. But he was going in and out of consciousness, and at 8:45 a.m., an emergency call for medical assistance went out to all radios in the jail. Two minutes later, 911 was called.

Emergency medical services arrived at 8:53 a.m., Moore said.

Paramedics departed with Matthews in an ambulance at 9:20 a.m. It arrived at St. Mary's at 9:26. Matthews was pronounced dead at 9:44 a.m.