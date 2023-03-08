ST. LOUIS COUNTY— Police say a man incarcerated at Buzz Westfall Justice Center died on Monday.

The man, whom authorities identified as Edward Jones, 74, had a brain tumor and had been incarcerated since November on charges of assault and armed criminal action, according to St. Louis County Executive spokesperson Doug Moore.

On Sunday shortly before 11 p.m., the jail's medical staff notified corrections staff that Jones needed to go to a hospital for chest pains and trouble breathing. Clayton EMS arrived at the hospital and transported him to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment.

Jones was pronounced dead at the hospital before 3 a.m. His family has been notified, Moore said, but his cause of death has not yet been released.

Jones' death marked the first of the year for the jail. Three people incarcerated at the county jail died last year.