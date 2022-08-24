St. Louis County jail will be the focus of a study on racial inequity

CLAYTON — St. Louis County jail staff will work with researchers over the next year and a half to find ways to address racial inequities within the facility.

A $300,000 grant from the MacArthur Foundation, a charitable organization that provides grants worldwide, will pay for the study by researchers from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Florida State University and George Mason University in Virginia.

The MacArthur Foundation identified St. Louis as an ideal place to study how to address racial disparities, Carrie Pettus Davis of Florida State University said at a news conference Wednesday at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

"The country is looking at St. Louis on how to identify solutions around racial inequities," Pettus Davis said. "We want to develop a process that is documented that can be taken to other communities across the country."

The study will develop policies that could help improve jail culture. It could also develop jail resources that help inmates prepare for release, said County Executive Sam Page. This approach could eventually help reduce the jail population by giving people more opportunities once they leave incarceration.

The research is expected to take 18 months. Researchers will leave their findings with the county, said Faye Taxman of George Mason University.